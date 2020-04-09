What You Need to Know About Cannabis and Coronavirus

by Jenn Michelle Pedini, NORML Development Director

Here at NORML, we take our work seriously. With so many unsubstantiated claims being made regarding cannabis and staying safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, we’ve compiled a list of resources for consumers and ways your activism can thrive during social distancing.

NORML’s Responsible Consumer Safety Tips

As a member of our NORML family, we earnestly care about your well-being. We all know a large part of what binds cannabis consumers together is community and sharing. However, while we are living through the current pandemic consumers should be more mindful of day-to-day consumption practices. Read and download NORML’s consumer safety tips.

A NORML Reminder: Beware of COVID-19 Cure All Claims

NORML wishes to reiterate its message that the public beware of online misinformation surrounding the use of either cannabis or CBD as a potential remedy for COVID-19. Read more.

NORML Cannabis Policy Guidance Memo for Protecting Public Health During COVID-19 Crisis

NORML and its national network of advocacy chapters released a memo to state lawmakers, regulators, prosecutors, and other interested parties providing guidance on how they can take emergency actions to better promote public health and welfare during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more and download the memo to send it to policymakers in your community and state.

States Taking Action to Ensure Uninterrupted Retail Access to Medical Cannabis During COVID-19 Outbreak

Numerous states have taken steps to ensure that state-licensed cannabis facilities are explicitly permitted to maintain operations during the crisis. NORML is tracking which states have deemed retail cannabis as essential services and which states have made allowances for curbside pickup, delivery, and telemedicine. View the up-to-date list.

Urge Congress to Provide Small Business Relief to State-Licensed Cannabis Companies

Representatives with the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) recently reaffirmed that state-licensed cannabis businesses are ineligible for financial aid opportunities because marijuana remains classified as a Schedule I Controlled Substance. Contact your federal lawmakers in support of this needed change to protect small businesses.

NORML’s Voting Guide to Legalize Marijuana in Your State

Despite the ongoing crisis, the November elections will still hold major implications for the future of legalization and other reform measures. Now, you can help NORML build the most comprehensive voter guide for cannabis ever created. Smoke the Vote already provides you with the voting records of all federal candidates, and we’re working on the state level candidates. View the guide and submit information for candidates in your state.

We know these are tough times for many individuals and families. Working together and with the support of our communities, we will be able to get through this. If you are in a position to do so, please consider making a generous contribution to ensure that NORML can continue fighting for not just your rights, but the freedom and liberty of all responsible consumers.